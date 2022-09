New Suit - Employment Class Action

Pollen, an entertainment and travel startup, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Wigdor, accuses the company of failing to pay its workers despite raising nearly a quarter-billion dollars in venture capital funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05662, Ulmer v. StreetTeam Software LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 22, 2022, 1:41 PM