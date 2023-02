Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against HHC TRS Savannah LLC, doing business as Hyatt Regency Savannah, to Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Farah & Farah on behalf of Joan Ulino. The case is 4:23-cv-00030, Ulino v. Hhc TRS Savannah LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 06, 2023, 6:33 PM