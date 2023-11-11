Who Got The Work

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner W. Bard Brockman has entered an appearance for Southeastern Grocers in a pending ERISA class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 27 in Florida Middle District Court, contends that the defendant charged excessive fees to participants in the Southeastern Grocers 401(k) savings plan. The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan; Wenzel Fenton Cabassa; and McKay Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-01135, Ulch v. Southeastern Grocers LLC.

Florida

November 11, 2023, 12:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Joyce Ulch

Joyce Ulch

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

Mckay Law LLC

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

defendants

Southeastern Grocers LLC

Southeastern Grocers LLC

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations