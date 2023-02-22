Ukraine: Profile of a Legal Tech Market Under War for a Year...

News From Law.com

Overnight, Russia's invasion of Ukraine transformed the lives of its citizens. And for the legal tech industry, it marked the beginning of workdays influenced by sirens, blackouts and runs to bomb shelters. Still, just about a year after the beginning of the war, members of the country's legal tech community report an industry still going strong, notwithstanding the operational, business and staffing challenges faced over the last 12 months. In fact, several organizations even took the lead in offering new services to Ukrainians struggling to find aid or gather humanitarian information for their safety.

February 22, 2023, 3:28 PM