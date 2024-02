News From Law.com International

Two years on since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Law.com International sat down with one of Ukraine's leading lawyers, managing partner at Arzinger — Timur Bondaryev, as well as barrister at Doughty Street Chambers and adviser to the Justice for Ukraine campaign, Aarif Abraham, to hear about not only the realities of daily life as a lawyer in Ukraine over the last year, but also the behind the scenes work toward eventual restitution.

February 26, 2024, 5:01 PM

