Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a false advertising class action against Chick-fil-A to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Dapeer Law and Edelsberg Law, alleges that Chick-fil-A falsely promises 'free delivery' on certain food items while deceptively marking up food prices for delivery orders by 25-30%. The case is 2:22-cv-05397, Ukpere v. Chick-fil-A Inc.