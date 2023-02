News From Law.com

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority on Wednesday said Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard could drive up prices, reduce choice and lessen innovation in the video game market. But the broader significance of Wednesday's announcement, following five months of investigation, might be the CMA's growing scrutiny of Big Tech deals and its ability to derail them.

Technology

February 08, 2023, 4:28 PM