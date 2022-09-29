UK Proposal Extending Property Right to Digital Assets Could...

News From Law.com

As the market for Web3 technologies continues to grow in maturity, companies increasingly turn to legal professionals for advice on how to best navigate this nascent space. As a lot of the uses of Web3 innovations, such as nonfungible tokens or the metaverse, are still coming into focus, many questions are still up in the air regarding how centuries-old bodies of law will apply to these emerging technologies. The United Kingdom is one of the first to take a stab at bringing clarity to the space by proposing that digital assets be considered personal property.

September 29, 2022, 6:19 PM