As law firms across U.K. post their financial statements for 2022-23, two entwined trends are emerging. Revenues are, by and large, continuing to rise. But profits and average profits per equity partner are either flattening or falling. It's an unusual phenomenon that subverts the usual concurrence of the twin rises or twin falls that we're more used to seeing. Why is it happening?

July 14, 2023, 6:36 AM

