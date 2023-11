News From Law.com International

The U.K. government has proposed amendments to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, including permitting the use of litigation funding agreements in competition cases. This comes as a response to the Supreme Court's judgment in a £2 billion collective action on price fixing, after the top court ruled in July that damages-based agreements by litigation funders in competition cases are unenforceable.

United Kingdom

November 20, 2023, 5:37 AM

