UK and US Law Firms in Merger Talks as Demand for Scale Grow...

Trans-Atlantic law firm merger talks are continuing to take place behind the scenes, said law firm consultants, with U.S. law firms looking to build scale globally, and U.K. firms attracted to profits from the world's highest-priced markets. "There are Magic Circle and Silver Circle firms that very much have this option on the table, and for the right opportunity and on the right terms, are ready to pull the trigger," said law firm merger consultant Kent Zimmermann, noting that the same is true of Am Law 100 and 200 firms.

September 17, 2024, 5:30 AM