New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Uinta Bank. The suit targets Suntuity Solar for alleged tortious interference with a third party's lien, and improper conversion of certain accounts receivable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00094, Uinta Bank v. Suntuity Solar.

Construction & Engineering

February 07, 2023, 8:02 PM