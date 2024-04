Who Got The Work

Dana E. Feinstein of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Main LINE Fertility in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Feb. 26 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Hope Uhr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage, is 2:24-cv-00837, Uhr v. Main LINE Fertility.

Health Care

April 11, 2024, 9:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Hope Uhr

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Eric A Shore PC

defendants

Main LINE Fertility

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination