Ryli Wallace Leader of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for Stellar Innovative Solutions Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed June 7 in Kansas District Court by Kutak Rock on behalf of Uhlig LLC, a provider of resale and lender processing information for residential communities. The suit accuses the defendant of ordering community information from UHLIG and reselling it in violation of UHLIG’s customer agreements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes, is 2:23-cv-02260, Uhlig, LLC v. Stellar Innovative Solutions Corp.

July 24, 2023, 4:16 AM

