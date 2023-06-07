New Suit - Contract

Kutak Rock filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Kansas District Court on behalf of UHLIG LLC, a provider of resale and lender processing information for residential communities. The suit accuses defendant Stellar Innovative Solutions Corp. of ordering community information from UHLIG and reselling it in violation of UHLIG’s customer agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02260, Uhlig LLC v. Stellar Innovative Solutions Corp.

June 07, 2023, 4:04 PM

