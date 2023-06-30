New Suit - Contract

Uhlig LLC d/b/a CondoCerts, an online platform which offers HOA documents, resale representation and other services for condominium owners and managers, sued Privo Corp. for breach of contract on Friday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock, accuses the defendant of reselling proprietary information from the platform to third parties in violation of a user agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02292, Uhlig LLC v. Privo Corp.

Internet & Social Media

June 30, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Uhlig LLC

Plaintiffs

Kutak Rock

defendants

Privo Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract