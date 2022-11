New Suit - Contract

Kutak Rock filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Uhlig LLC. The complaint pursues claims against PropLogix LLC over alleged violations of its Terms of Use contract with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02475, Uhlig LLC et al v. PropLogix, LLC.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 4:23 PM