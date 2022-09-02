Who Got The Work

Katlyn Q. McGarry of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Sargento Foods Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the FMLA and ADA. The case was filed July 19 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by McDonald & Kloth on behalf of Stacy Uhan, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen C. Dries, is 2:22-cv-00823, Uhan v. Sargento Foods Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 02, 2022, 9:53 AM