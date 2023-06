Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Future Motion Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injuries arising from a defective OneWheel self-balancing electric transporter, was filed by Norden Leacox PLLC on behalf of Vincent Peter Ugarte. The case is 4:23-cv-10049, Ugarte v. Future Motion, Inc.

Florida

June 29, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Peter Ugarte

defendants

Future Motion, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims