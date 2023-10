News From Law.com

Two Georgia law schools are once again on National Jurist's list of the country's Best Value Law Schools, with one topping the rankings. After spending the past two years ranked second, the University of Georgia School of Law (UGA) is back atop the list, and the Georgia State University College of Law (GSU) was listed as a law school with an A- grade. The rankings were announced last week in an article posted to the National Jurist's website.

Georgia

October 09, 2023, 6:10 PM

