News From Law.com

The University of Georgia School of Law in Athens is honoring late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston by establishing a scholarship fund in his name. The fund will supply support for scholarships, summer fellowships or Georgia leaders-in-residence at the law school in memory of Ralston, 68, who died in November. He was a 1980 graduate of the law school. The fund was launched by Joel O. Wooten, a 1975 law school graduate who knew Ralston for many years.

Georgia

July 13, 2023, 12:00 PM

nature of claim: /