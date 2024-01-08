Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholders Emily A. McNee and Marko J. Mrkonich and associate Grace Jacobson have entered appearances for Aero US d/b/a Aerogen in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Nov. 22 in Minnesota District Court by the Bertelson Law Offices on behalf of a medical affairs director who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to upper management about the company's lack of privacy and separate working conditions for the medical affairs and commercial activities departments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:23-cv-03619, Uelmen v. Aero US, Inc.

Health Care

January 08, 2024, 10:42 AM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination