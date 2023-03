New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of UCS Logistics LLC. The suit pursues claims against information technology services provider Decisionone Corporation for its failure to pay over $1 million in rendered services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01141, Ucs Logistics, LLC v. Decisionone Corporation.

Business Services

March 24, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Ucs Logistics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Decisionone Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract