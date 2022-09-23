New Suit

Covington & Burling sued the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and other defendants Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of UCB Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. The suit seeks judicial review of a 2021 final rule that reduces Medicare reimbursement rates for prescription drugs purchased through the 340B Drug Pricing Program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02893, UCB, Inc. v. Becerra et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 23, 2022, 5:47 PM