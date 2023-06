News From Law.com

An appeals court turned back an attempt from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco to toss a legal challenge to its recent name change. A Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by Theodore Boutrous Jr. appealed the denial of an anti-SLAPP motion on behalf of the law school, formerly named UC Hastings College of the Law after California's first chief justice.

California

June 07, 2023, 11:07 AM

