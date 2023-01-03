UC Hastings Drops Its Namesake After Judge Rebuffs Legal Cha...

News From Law.com

UC Hastings College of the Law officially renamed itself the College of the Law, San Francisco on Jan. 1, after a California judge rejected a legal challenge seeking to halt the name change. On Friday, San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer denied a request for a preliminary injunction from a group of alumni and descendants of the school's founder, former Chief Justice Serranus Hastings. A report commissioned by the school found Hastings was complicit in atrocities against Yuki Indians in Northeast Mendocino County in the 1850s and 1860s.

California

January 03, 2023, 5:10 PM