A video of Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and his wife, Catherine Fisk, a Berkeley law professor, trying to stop a Palestinian Muslim law student from protesting during a dinner for graduating students at the couple's home on Tuesday is circulating on social media, drawing thousands of comments on X, Instagram and Reddit.

California

April 10, 2024, 5:45 PM

