UBS' general counsel is to absorb the duties of the former GC of Credit Suisse, which is currently undergoing a raft of major cuts following its acquisition by Swiss rival UBS. Barbara Levi, who was first made UBS GC in 2021, assumes the new responsibilities as current Credit Suisse GC, Markus Diethelm, exits the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

June 29, 2023, 5:53 AM

