Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Ferraro Law Firm on Thursday removed a lawsuit against David Efron to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks to confirm a $6.5 million FINRA arbitration award, was filed by Bressler Amery & Ross and Williams & Connolly on behalf of UBS Financial Services. The case is 1:22-cv-23924, UBS Financial Services Inc. of Puerto Rico v. Efron.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 7:10 PM