Ubisoft, a video game developer known for titles such as Assassin's Creed, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case is 1:23-cv-05059, Ubisoft Entertainment, S.A. et al v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto.

August 02, 2023, 10:57 AM

Hughes Socol Piers Resnick Dym

