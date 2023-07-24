New Suit - Trademark

Ubisoft and an affiliate filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court targeting unidentified e-commerce operators. The suit, filed by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, pursues claims that the defendants sell counterfeit products using the plaintiff’s Assassin’s Creed trademark. The case is 1:23-cv-04757, Ubisoft Entertainment, S.A. et al v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto.

Gaming & Esports

July 24, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Ubisoft, Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment, S.A.

Hughes Socol Piers Resnick Dym

defendants

The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims