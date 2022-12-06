New Suit - Trademark

Ubisoft, a video game developer known for titles such as Assassin's Creed, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case is 1:22-cv-06831, Ubisoft Entertainment, S.A. et al v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto.

Gaming & Esports

December 06, 2022, 11:22 AM