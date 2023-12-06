Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge appointed 11 lawyers to steer the sexual assault lawsuits against Uber. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, of the Northern District of California, appointed Rachel Abrams, Sarah London and Roopal Luhana as co-lead counsel. He did not address allegations from a competing attorney, William Levin, of "professional misconduct" against Abrams, a former partner at his firm, Levin Simes. Abrams has called Levin's accusations part of a "smear campaign."

December 06, 2023, 2:27 PM

