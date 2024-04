News From Law.com

An Uber passenger has filed suit against the company and one of its drivers, looking to hold the company responsible after the driver allegedly, repeatedly stabbed him during the ride. Plaintiff Gregory Anastasiou filed suit against Uber Technologies and Rasier, Limited Liability Company, as well as alleged Uber driver Cornell Bryant, after Bryant allegedly stabbed him a total of eight times during the course of the ride.

Connecticut

April 17, 2024, 2:01 PM

