News From Law.com

Uber chief deputy general counsel Tammy Albarrán is splitting with the ridesharing company to take over as legal chief at New York-based fitness tech firm Peloton, which is grappling with slumping sales, federal investigations and litigation. She has worked alongside Uber legal boss Tony West since 2018, and was instrumental in overhauling the San Francisco-based company's culture in the wake of a sexual harassment and gender discrimination scandal.

Gig Economy

September 12, 2022, 4:35 PM