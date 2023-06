News From Law.com

Abigail Carter is out after three years as general counsel of the United Auto Workers, the Detroit Free Press is reporting.The newspaper noted that Carter's departure is untimely, given that contract bargaining is set to begin this year at Ford, GM and Stellantis, formerly FCA. The UAW also has a new group of leaders following its first direct election of senior leadership, which followed a corruption scandal within the union.

Automotive

June 23, 2023, 2:23 PM

