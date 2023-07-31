Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Caz Hashemi and Stephen B. Strain have stepped in to defend data storage company Seagate Technology Holdings and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed July 10 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd on behalf of UA Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Seagate was in blatant violation of the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security’s export rules due to the company's sale of hard drives to Huawei Technologies, which is flagged on the export administration regulations entity list. The suit further contends that this relationship has led to an ongoing investigation, while exposing the company to hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, is 3:23-cv-03431, Ua Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan v. Seagate Technology Holdings plc et al.

Technology

