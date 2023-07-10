New Suit - Stockholder Class Action

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed a stockholder class action Monday in California Northern District Court against data storage company Seagate Technology Holdings and certain executives. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Seagate was in blatant violation of the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security’s export rules due to the company's sale of hard drives to Huawei Technologies, which is flagged on the export administration regulations entity list. The suit further contends that this relationship has led to an ongoing investigation, while exposing the company to hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03431, Ua Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan v. Seagate Technology Holdings plc et al.

Technology

July 10, 2023, 8:31 PM

Ua Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Gianluca Romano

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

William D. Mosley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws