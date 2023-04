Removed To Federal Court

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass and Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley & Cromwell on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London and other insurers to Louisiana Western District Court. The case, for claims of weather damage to residential property, was brought by Jones Walker on behalf of US Bank. The case is 5:23-cv-00526, U S Bank National Association v. Ace American Insurance Co et al.

April 21, 2023, 7:09 PM

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Registered Holders of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C-2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C-2, through its Sp

Jones Walker

Ace American Insurance Company

Hudson Specialty Insurance Company

Underwriters at Lloyds Syndicate 2987Brt

Pettiette Armand Et Al

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute