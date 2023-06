News From Law.com

The University of Rochester in western New York filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on June 16 against a Michigan school that changed its name to Rochester University in 2019. Barry M. Benjamin of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton in Manhattan filed the claim on behalf of the 173-year-old University of Rochester in U.S. District Court in Rochester.

June 20, 2023, 3:45 PM

