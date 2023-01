New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of U-Haul Co. of Arizona. The suit, concerning a rental truck collision, names YRC Freight and other claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00129, U-Haul Co. of Arizona v. Davis et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 10, 2023, 3:10 PM