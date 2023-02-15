Who Got The Work

Attorneys from McKool Smith and Yukevich|Cavanaugh have entered appearances for InterDigital Communications Inc. and other defendants in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 1 in California Southern District Court by Sheppard Mullin on behalf of semiconductor manufacturer u-blox, seeks a declaration of non-infringement on a single patent related to wireless communications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, is 3:23-cv-00002, u-blox AG et al v. InterDigital, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 15, 2023, 10:23 AM