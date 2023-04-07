Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Henkel of America, hair stylist Wendy Gutkin and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of model Mira Tzur, known for impersonating Melania Trump alongside award-winning Donald Trump impersonator John Di Domenico. According to the complaint, Gutkin dyed Tzur's hair a darker color than intended for a hair commercial due to mislabeling on Henkel's packaging; efforts to reverse the coloring led to chemical burning and hair loss, causing Tzur to lose Melania Trump impersonator bookings. The suit was filed by Mark David Shirian PC. The case is 1:23-cv-02923, Tzur v. Henkel of America Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 07, 2023, 7:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Mira Tzur

defendants

Henkel Consumer Goods Inc.

Henkel Corporation

Henkel of America, Inc.

Wendy Gutkin

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims