Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blackboard Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over property damage claims, was filed by Fix It or Else LLC on behalf of Enver Tzekas and Zaide Tzekas. The case is 8:22-cv-02236, Tzekas et al. v. Blackboard Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 5:49 PM