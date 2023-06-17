Who Got The Work

Erin A. Shackelford of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Cigna, the health insurer, and Newquest LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed May 3 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Arciniegas Law and the Weatherman Firm on behalf of a provider relations senior associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her rheumatoid arthritis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:23-cv-00444, Tyus v. Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 17, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Tyus

Plaintiffs

Arciniegas Law PLLC

The Weatherman Firm

defendants

Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee, Inc.

Newquest, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA