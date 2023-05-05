Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee Inc. and Newquest LLC were sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Weatherman Firm and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a provider relations senior associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her rheumatoid arthritis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00444, Tyus v. Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee, Inc. et al.
Health Care
May 05, 2023, 6:03 AM