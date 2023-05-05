New Suit - Employment

Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee Inc. and Newquest LLC were sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Weatherman Firm and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a provider relations senior associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her rheumatoid arthritis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00444, Tyus v. Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Tyus

Plaintiffs

Arciniegas Law PLLC

The Weatherman Firm

defendants

Cigna Healthcare of Tennessee, Inc.

Newquest, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA