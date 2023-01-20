New Suit - Contract

Larson LLP and Harris Winick Harris LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Tysons Galleria. The suit brings claims against architecture firm Thompson, Ventulett, Stainback & Associates for allegedly failing to ensure that materials used on a construction project complied with all applicable fire codes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00092, Tysons Galleria, L.L.C. v. Thompson, Ventulett, Stainback & Associates, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 10:11 AM