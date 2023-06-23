Who Got The Work

Kansas City Southern, a railway holding company, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. have turned to lawyers Paul O. Wickes of Wickes Law and Wayne Lindsey Robbins Jr. of Robins Travis PLLC, respectively, to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The suit was filed May 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rome, Arata & Baxley on behalf of Ty Markham Tyson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00209, Tyson v. Kansas City Southern Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 23, 2023, 6:55 AM

Ty Markham Tyson

Rome, Arata & Baxley, Llc - Pearland

Kansas City Southern Railway Company

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited

Robins Travis PLLC

Wickes Law PLLC

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act