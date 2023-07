New Suit - Landlord-Tenant

Essex Property Trust and Essex Management were slapped with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Ryan Tyson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03454, Tyson v. Essex Property Trust Inc. et al.

Real Estate

July 11, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Tyson

defendants

Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Management Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract