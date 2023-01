Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lockaby PLLC on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against board certified radiologist Laura M. Allen to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Richard P. Schiller on behalf of Tyson Schwab Short & Weiss d/b/a Radiology Specialist of Louisville, accuses Allen of breaching a three year employment agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00016, Tyson Schwab Short & Weiss P.S.C. v. Allen.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 5:51 AM